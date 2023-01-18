Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 16,904 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Employers by 709.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

