Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,507 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $104.48.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.