Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 49,901 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

