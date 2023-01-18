Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,267 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLW opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.