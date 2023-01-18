Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

GPC opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.