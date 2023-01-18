Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 40,344.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on S. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.49. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $48.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

