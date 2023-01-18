Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $183.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.