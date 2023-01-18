Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 506.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

