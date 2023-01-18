Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 181,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

