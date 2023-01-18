Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 23,053 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 82,332.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

