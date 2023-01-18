Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 32,697 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $900.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 2.13. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.92 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

