Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,538 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

