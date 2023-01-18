Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

