Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 8,840 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

NYSE DLR opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

