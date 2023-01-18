Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 90,410 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4,520,500.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

