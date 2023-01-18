Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 972,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,287 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

