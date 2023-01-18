Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of IPI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

