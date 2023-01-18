Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,604,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 340.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $327.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

