Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 4,564.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ambarella by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ambarella by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

