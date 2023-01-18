Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 181.9% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 239,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 154,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $93.33.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

