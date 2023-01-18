Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

