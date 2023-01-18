Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

