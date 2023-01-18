Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Columbia Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

