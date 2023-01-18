Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of AN stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.