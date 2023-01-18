Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $571.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.61 and its 200-day moving average is $547.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.