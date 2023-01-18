Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2,470.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 33.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

