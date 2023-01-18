Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

