Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $177,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $254,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

