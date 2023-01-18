Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,518 over the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xometry Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

