Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

