Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

