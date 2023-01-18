Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,998 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after purchasing an additional 277,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

