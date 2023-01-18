Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 24,367 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.15). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

