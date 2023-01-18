Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,108 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.