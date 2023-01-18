Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

