Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,665 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

KSA opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

