Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth about $28,192,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $23,939,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Stevanato Group by 246.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 603,796 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth about $3,957,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STVN opened at €19.61 ($21.32) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.93 and its 200-day moving average is €16.91. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a 12-month high of €21.49 ($23.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.14 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of €247.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €244.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

