Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

