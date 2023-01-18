Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 404,911 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,911 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $865.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.92. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.15 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

