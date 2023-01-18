Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 443 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $268.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $3,944,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

