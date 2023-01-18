Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,336 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

