Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 906 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 351,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

AMOT opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.49.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

