Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,996 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

