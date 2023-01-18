Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About CubeSmart



CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.



