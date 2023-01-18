Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,951 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

