Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was up 4% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $202.00. The stock traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00. Approximately 1,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.72.

AMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

