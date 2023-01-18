Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,800.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Alphabet stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.