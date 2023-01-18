Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,871.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

