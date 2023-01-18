Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,918.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

