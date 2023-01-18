Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

