Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
